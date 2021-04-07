Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Illumina were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $8.34 on Wednesday, hitting $406.50. 8,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $423.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.25. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,885 shares of company stock worth $4,769,537 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

