ImageCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $170,980.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $528,572.87 and $170,980.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,064,557 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

