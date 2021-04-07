ImageCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $185,296.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $510,766.34 and approximately $185,296.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,063,675 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

