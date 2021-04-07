imbrex (REX) Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. imbrex has a total market cap of $204,322.86 and approximately $7.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, imbrex has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00056347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.00632706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00079661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.