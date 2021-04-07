ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.01% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of IBRX opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $45.42.
ImmunityBio Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.