ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.01% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of IBRX opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.