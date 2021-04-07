Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.15

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.15 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 3219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

