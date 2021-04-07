Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $15.64

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $16.07. Immunovant shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 1,202 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.12.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Immunovant by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

