Immunovant Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,932 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 910% compared to the average volume of 785 call options.

IMVT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,841. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -12.09. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Immunovant by 48.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Immunovant by 72.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Immunovant by 247.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,520,000 after acquiring an additional 819,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth approximately $769,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

