ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.15

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.15 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.11). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 2,076,288 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03.

About ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.