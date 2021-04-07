Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $15,960,000.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $15,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,664,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $2,013,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $2,718,000.00.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.87. 26,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,829. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.10.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $37,636,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,063,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $198,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

