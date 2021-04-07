Incent (INCNT) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Incent has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $172,255.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.00277065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.00770700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,701.36 or 1.00582362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00017240 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

