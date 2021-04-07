Incent Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $150,308.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Incent has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

