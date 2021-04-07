Indexed Finance Achieves Market Cap of $4.45 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $5.21 or 0.00009258 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $680,911.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00263973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $428.39 or 0.00761100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,566.64 or 1.00498501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

