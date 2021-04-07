Inex Project (INEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $343.00

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Inex Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Inex Project has a total market cap of $215,299.01 and $343.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Inex Project has traded down 96.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00070122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00263596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.36 or 0.00761859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,042.52 or 0.99908590 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00016273 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com . Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject

Buying and Selling Inex Project

