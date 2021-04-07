ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 88,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,577,287 shares.The stock last traded at $12.42 and had previously closed at $12.38.

ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

