(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €10.70 by Berenberg Bank

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) received a €10.70 ($12.59) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.98 ($11.74).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

