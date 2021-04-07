Ink Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Ink has a market cap of $591,928.61 and $96,139.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00071075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00271381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.47 or 0.00774827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,729.97 or 1.00478564 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.