Innova (INN) One Day Volume Tops $12.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Innova has traded down 47.9% against the dollar. Innova has a market cap of $424,297.68 and $12.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012365 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

