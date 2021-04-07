Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 524.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

NYSE IIPR opened at $193.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.77.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

