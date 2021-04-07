Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Gap Up to $52.16

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.16, but opened at $53.65. Inogen shares last traded at $52.76, with a volume of 138 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $802,465.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at $905,112.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,858 shares of company stock worth $5,924,474. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Inogen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inogen by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Inogen by 187.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

