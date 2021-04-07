Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 368,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,903 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INO shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.