InsaneCoin Price Hits $0.0164 on Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $414,032.46 and $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.15 or 0.00454529 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005604 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00029028 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.06 or 0.04459311 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,311,978 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.