Insider Buying: Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Purchases 151 Shares of Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.80 per share, for a total transaction of $11,294.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 42,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,641.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.31. 1,486,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

