Insider Buying: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Buys 720,216 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 720,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $1,505,251.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,203,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,775,427.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saltchuk Resources, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 40,763 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $85,602.30.

Shares of OSG stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,523. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $195.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 60,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 50,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.