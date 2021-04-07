Insider Buying: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Buys 720,216 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 720,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $1,505,251.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,203,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,775,427.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saltchuk Resources, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 31st, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 40,763 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $85,602.30.
Shares of OSG stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,523. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $195.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.39.
About Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.
