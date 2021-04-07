Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys 7,727 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 7,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,858.39 ($25,945.11).
LON SBRE traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 260.50 ($3.40). 644,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £651.25 million and a PE ratio of 16.27.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.78%.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.