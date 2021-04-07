Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys 7,727 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 7,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,858.39 ($25,945.11).

LON SBRE traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 260.50 ($3.40). 644,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £651.25 million and a PE ratio of 16.27.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.78%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.