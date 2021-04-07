Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AIR traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AAR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,228,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

