Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CAO Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ALLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 63,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,713. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

