Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $424,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,066.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total value of $733,043.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67.

On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03.

On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $441,608.75.

On Monday, February 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $748,125.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total value of $230,507.40.

NYSE ANET traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $307.82. The company had a trading volume of 271,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.58 and its 200 day moving average is $273.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,797,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,689,000 after acquiring an additional 72,158 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.