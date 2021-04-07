Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 1,579 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $222,417.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82.

On Thursday, March 18th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58.

On Thursday, February 4th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74.

Shares of AVLR traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.46. The stock had a trading volume of 722,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,382. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.57. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.72 and a 12-month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Avalara by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $113,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,366 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

