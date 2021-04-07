Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells 2,555 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EPAY traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. 1,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,733. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

