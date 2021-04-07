Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Howard Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00.

NYSE BFAM traded down $19.24 on Wednesday, reaching $159.05. 26,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.34. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.02, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $89,203,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

