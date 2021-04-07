Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.71, for a total transaction of $13,235,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $344,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $10.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.30. 764,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.91. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.55 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $323.39.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.