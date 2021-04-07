Insider Selling: Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Sells 26,911 Shares of Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $149,625.16.

NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,601. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.30. Data I/O Co. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.