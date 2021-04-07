Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells 241,350 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $45,105,840.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,008. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,885.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after acquiring an additional 541,225 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Datadog by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after acquiring an additional 564,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

There is no company description available for Datadog Inc

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.