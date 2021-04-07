Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 352,050 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $48,197,992.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,008. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2,867.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. CRV LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

