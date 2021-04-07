Insider Selling: Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells 91,000 Shares of Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,560.26.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denison Mines alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$247,500.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00.

Shares of TSE:DML traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.29.

DML has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.20 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.40.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.