Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Sells 300,444 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.61. 37,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.