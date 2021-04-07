Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.61. 37,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $2,100,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

