Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.61. 37,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $126.41.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $2,100,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
