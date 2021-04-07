Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $2,687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.02. 2,198,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,049. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

