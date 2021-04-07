Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 68,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total transaction of $2,457,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50.

On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50.

FB stock traded up $6.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.09. 22,530,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,829,771. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $167.74 and a one year high of $314.25. The stock has a market cap of $891.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.