Insider Selling: FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) CAO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00.

FuelCell Energy stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,803,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,752,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,558,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

