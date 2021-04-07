Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GM stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,007,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,601,557. The company has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,432,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,752,000 after buying an additional 762,733 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,072,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after buying an additional 638,709 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

