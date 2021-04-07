Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Sells 14,072 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $423,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,556.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $310,743.86.

Shares of Generation Bio stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. 37,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,034. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

