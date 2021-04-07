Insider Selling: Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Major Shareholder Sells $411,059.90 in Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 40,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $411,059.90. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,390 shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $104,939.00.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. 43,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,898. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25. Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

There is no company description available for Goal Acquisitions Corp.

