Insider Selling: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40), for a total value of £22,500 ($29,396.39).

Richard Hutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of Greggs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44), for a total value of £23,300 ($30,441.60).

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 2,262.80 ($29.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,160.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,785.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. Greggs plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,361.77 ($30.86). The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.41.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greggs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

