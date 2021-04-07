Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 205 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 205 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $10,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,686.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HURN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.59. 7,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,641. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 48,067 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

