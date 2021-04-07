Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Sells 6,645 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $243,140.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,865.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ian Goodkind also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $300,599.04.

On Friday, February 5th, Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $348,768.96.

Shares of BATS JAMF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. 437,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Jamf by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 158,995 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Jamf by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 155,413 shares during the period.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

