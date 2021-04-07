Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.69. 1,273,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

