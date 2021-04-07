Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Sells 67,277 Shares of Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TREE stock traded up $11.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.26. The company had a trading volume of 538,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,387. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.77. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million. Research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist dropped their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

