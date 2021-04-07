Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,991,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,809,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.76. 1,381,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,981. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

